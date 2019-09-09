REPORT: Wayne Man Pulls Gun On Couple During Labor Day Swim

A Wayne man found to be intoxicated is facing federal charges after he pulled an air pellet gun and rope on a couple he was chatting with while swimming in the Delaware River -- and then fled, authorities said.

Jeffrey Mulcahy, 57, was arrested in Warren County for attempted kidnapping and assault on the New Jersey side of the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area on Labor Day, police previously announced.

Mulcahy appeared in federal court last Wednesday in Trenton during which new details of the terrifying incident were revealed, LehighValley.com reports.

Mulcahy is facing a federal charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to do bodily harm, the report says. He agreed to be held in detention until he can be transferred to an approved treatment facility.

Here is a timeline of the incidents last Monday, according to LehighValley.com:

Mulcahy approaches couple swimming in Delaware River near Kittatinny Point, strikes up conversation about fishing and leaves after a few minutes.

Mulcahy returns after 15 minutes, this time with a can of beer and seemingly agitated.

Mulcahy approaches the couple now out of the water standing near the riverbed and pulls a pellet gun out of his waistband, points it at the woman's head and ordered them both on the ground.

Mulcahy points the gun at the man and said he would kill him if he didn't listen, before allegedly hitting him in the head and neck then pulling a rope out of his pocket -- while trying to get the man's hands behind his back.

The two men begin fighting on the ground when the gun falls. The woman grabs it and runs to get help.

The man runs to find his girlfriend and sees Mulcahy drive by in a white van. The man memorizes his license plate and the woman calls 911, around 4:25 p.m.

The couple suffered minor injuries and declined treatment as authorities put out an alert for Mulcahy, with a description of the plate number and van.

An off-duty firefighter driving on Route 46 near Independence Township saw the van and called 911 just after 5 p.m.

Mulcahy fled from Hackettstown police, throwing a bloody shirt out of the van window.

Authorities eventually arrested Mulcahy, who was found with an open can of Budweiser in the van's center console.

Mulcahy faces state charges of eluding arrest, hindering, disorderly conduct, DUI and possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, in addition to a federal charge.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.