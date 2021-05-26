Report: Transphobic Rant Spurs Dueling Harassment Case For NJ School School Admin, Diners

The vice principal of a New Jersey middle school who tossed beer at a group of people filming his wife rant against a transgender women's bathroom is accusing the people who got hit with the beer of harassment.

And the people who got hit with the beer are accusing the school admin of the same.

A Galloway Township municipal court judge on Thursday is expected to examine the cases of Michael Smurro -- who works at Neptune Middle School -- along with those he accused of harassing him and his wife, Lisa, AP News reports.

The incident occurred April 24 at Fred and Ethel's in Absecon.

An administrator of Galloway's municipal court the Associated Press that Smurro filed harassment complaints against three women, who all had filed harassment claims against Smurro.

A Change.org petition calling for Smurro's termination had 9,100 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon. Only 900 were were needed to reach the goal.

"On Saturday April 24, Mr. Michael Smurro, Vice Principal of Neptune NJ Middle School, was caught on video tossing a cup of beer onto fellow diners at Fred and Ethel's in Absecon," the campaign reads.

"He did so, seemingly, because he was angry that his wife was being filmed while she was loudly complaining about having had to share a bathroom with a transgender woman."

Lisa Smurro was allegedly arguing with patrons around her expressing anger that she had to share a bathroom with the transgender woman.

Michael Smurro was quiet until he walked up to a table where people were filming and threw a full cup of beer on the people, the petition alleges.

"A violent, transphobic and hateful physical aggressor does not belong anywhere near NJ children," the campaign says.

"We demand that he be removed from his position IMMEDIATELY, without pay, until a full investigation of this situation is complete."

