Report: Pickup Driver In Crash That Killed 5 Teaneck Family Members Gets 1 Year Probation

A man who killed a Teaneck father and his four daughters when his pickup truck veered across a Delaware highway into the path of their minivan was sentenced to a year's probation on Friday, according to a published report.

Alvin Hubbard III, of Maryland, could be sentenced to 14 years in prison if he doesn't meet the requirements of his probation.

Hubbard pleaded guilty in June to five counts of death by auto and two of vehicular assault in connection with the July 2018 crash, which occurred as the Trinidad family was returning from a trip to Ocean City, MD.

Killed were Audi Marquez Trinidad, 61, and daughters Kaitlyn, 20; Danna, 17; and 13-year-old twins Melissa and Allison.

Mother Mary Rose Ballocanag, 54, who survived with serious injuries. spoke before Hubbard's sentencing, according to Delaware Online.

SEE: Maryland man gets 1 year probation for Del. 1 crash that killed 5 members of family

Hubbard admitted being distracted, but didn't say why, before his commercial F-350 pickup crossed the Route 1 median from the southbound side in Townsend, DE on July 6, 2018.

The truck hit a northbound Mercury Sable, spinning the sedan out of control, then continued south in the northbound lanes, where it was t-boned by the minivan, sending the pickup rolling onto the median, authorities said.

Nearly $300,000 has been raised for the Trindads in a GoFundMe campaign.

A splash pad at Teaneck's Votee Park was dedicated to the family.

SEE: Driver In Crash That Killed Teaneck Dad, 4 Daughters Pleads Guilty

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.