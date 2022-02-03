Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Report Of Infant Thrown From Car On Route 46 Unfounded, Police Say

Jerry DeMarco
Police car
Police car Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (FILE) for DAILY VOICE

An unfounded report that someone tossed a baby from a passing car on Route 46 early Thursday night might've been the result of a language barrier, authorities said.

Firefighters set up lights as responders converged on the area near Green Street in Teterboro at the South Hackensack border after receiving the report following a motor vehicle accident in Hasbrouck Heights shortly before 5:30 p.m., they said.

The responders combed the area intensively before canceling an ambulance.

"It appears unfounded," a ranking officer told Daily Voice just after 6 p.m.

They continued searching for another half hour, to be sure, before clearing the scene.

Police from Hasbrouck Heights, Moonachie and South Hackensack were among the responders.

