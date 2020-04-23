Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Report: Nurse's Aide At Paramus Veterans Home Dies Of Coronavirus

Cecilia Levine
Paramus Veterans Home
Paramus Veterans Home Photo Credit: Google Maps

Family and friends of a nurse's aide at the Paramus Veterans Home say she died of coronavirus despite the fact that state officials who run the home say otherwise, NorthJersey.com reports.

The 62-year-old male aide who worked in the part of the home where the outbreak began had filed for retirement but was asked to continue working, the article says. He died on April 16 of complications of COVID-19, NorthJersey.com said.

Another worker from the same unit is also reportedly hospitalized on a ventilator with the virus, the outlet said.

All three of New Jersey's veterans home have been ravaged by the virus. As of Wednesday, 54 staff members tested positive for coronavirus and 10 were waiting results.

The Paramus home reported 49 coronavirus-related resident, the most of the three state-run veterans homes, and 182 cases among staff and residents.

NJ Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli on Wednesday maintained no staffers had died of coronavirus at the Paramus home.

Kryn Westhoven, a spokesman for the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, could not confirm the death due to "health privacy concerns," the new outlet said.

Click here for more from NorthJersey.com.

