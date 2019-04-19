Report: Motorcyclist Fatally Struck By Driver Making U-Turn In Jersey City

A motorcyclist was killed in Jersey City collision Friday, multiple media outlets report.

The man was riding slowly down Bergen Avenue when a car headed in the opposite direction crossed the yellow lines making a u-turn, striking him at the intersection of Morton Place around 2:15 p.m., NJ.com reports.

The area was closed as the Hudson County Regional Collision Unit and Jersey City Police Department investigated.

Witnesses said the driver went in and out of consciousness on the pavement before a police officer felt for a pulse and said he'd died, the outlet reported.

Former Jersey City council candidate Lavern Webb-Washington came to the scene and identified the motorcyclist as her nephew, Reggie, according to NJ.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.