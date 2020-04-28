Report: Commissioner Of NJ Veterans Homes Resigns After 103 Residents Die Of Coronavirus

The official who helmed New Jersey's veterans homes, which reported a total 103 coronavirus deaths and 391 cases, resigned from his position, NorthJersey.com reports.

Mark Piterski oversaw the Paramus and Menlo Park homes, which together have more COVID-19 deaths and cases than any other nursing homes in New Jersey.

Retired New Jersey Army National Guard Colonel Walter Nall -- who is currently the director of Veterans Services -- will be the acting Deputy Commissioner for Veterans Affairs, NorthJersey.com reports.

Piterski reportedly resigned Monday.

Click here for more from NorthJersey.com.

