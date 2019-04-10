REPORT: Clifton Woman Who Destroyed Sexy Easter Display Just Wanted Attention

A Clifton woman who trashed a local dentist's sexy Easter display was only after some attention, according to a recent report.

She got it, too -- from police ( see below ).

Tom Mozek, who answered the door at Desire Shepstone's house Tuesday, said he urged her not to take down dentist Wayne Gangi's Playboy display -- right as Pix11 was filming , NorthJersey.com reports .

The five scantily-clad mannequins on his lawn served as a tribute to the late Hugh Hefner, who would have turned 93 on Tuesday, the dentist said.

Gangi says he plans on filing a restraining order against Shepstone for tearing down the $500 to $1,000 display, the report says.

Police on Wednesday served her with a summons charging Shepstone with criminal mischief . She'll have to go before a Municipal Court judge to answer the complaint.

Shepstone showed up at Gangi's Grove Street office with clippers and began cutting off the mannequins' lingerie as reporter Andrew Ramos recorded.

The woman showed up to Wayne Grigi's Grove Street office Tuesday with clippers and began cutting off the mannequin's lingeries as reporter Andrew Ramos recorded.

COURTESY: Andrew Ramos / Pix11

She carried the dolls off the lawn and told Ramos that she was sick of having to look at it from her home across the street.

Clifton residents were embarrassed by Shepstone's reaction.

"Unbelievable," one told Daily Voice. "You have a right to your opinion, but you don’t have a right to trespass and vandalize."

A member of a Clifton Facebook group suggested residents purchase their own mannequins in solidarity with Gangi.

"No one questioned that he could have the display up, including the mayor," the woman said. "The issue was the tastefulness."

Gangi -- who some have called Hefner -- has attracted attention to his office for his over-the-top holiday displays. Last Halloween, he had bloody corpses and zombies strewn across his lawn.

This look has garnered the most attention yet.

A Clifton dentist's Easter display is a turn-off for some.

The dolls popped up back in February for Valentine's Day and sported bunny ears for St. Patrick's Day a month later.

The girls are still rocking those, only this time they were holding baskets of Easter eggs and wearing fishnets, silky undies and pastel wigs -- until Shepstone came along.

Click here to watch Ramos' report.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.