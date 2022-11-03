Repeat Offender Burglarized Businesses In Bunch Of Bergen County Towns, Police Charge

Detectives investigating a rash of business break-ins in several Bergen County towns didn't have far to look: The spree ended with the arrest of a career burglar from Passaic with a history of similar behavior.

Ex-con Nicolas Torres, 39, has a criminal record stretching back more than 15 years, mostly for burglarizing businesses, records show.

A few years ago, he was charged with breaking into several real estate and doctors’ office in Maywood, Fort Lee, Oradell, and Westwood, as well as in Middlesex County.

SEE: Judge Frees Ex-Con In Four-Town Bergen Burglary Spree

Investigators in Bergen County zeroed in on Torres again following a weeks-long spree in their towns from mid-January through late February this year.

Around 5 p.m. Thursday, March 10, detectives from Fort Lee, Leonia, Englewood Cliffs and Ridgewood took him into custody, Fort Lee Police Capt. Edward Young said.

Torres was processed at Fort Lee police headquarters before being sent to the Bergen County Jail, Young said.

Charges began piling up from the four departments, as well as from Wyckoff, the captain said. Torres was also wanted on warrants out of Rutherford, Little Falls and Montclair, records show.

He remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

