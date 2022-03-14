Repeat Child Porn Collector From Wayne Gets 10 Years Without Parole In Federal Pen

A registered sex offender from Wayne who served state prison time for downloading child porn must spend the next 10 years in a federal penitentiary for doing it again.

Robert Klemt, 35, must serve just about all of the 120-month term because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

Klemt, of New Street, spent barely a year in state prison after pleading guilty in Superior Court in Essex County in 2014 to possessing and distributing child pornography.

He was classified under Megan’s Law in Tier 2 as a moderate risk of reoffending following his release.

Agents with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations approached Klemt at his home in June 2020 “receiving information suggesting that [he] had accessed a website containing child pornography,” U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

They found more than 70 photos and videos “depicting the sexual exploitation of children” on a laptop, Sellinger said.

Rather than face trial, Klemt took a deal from the government, pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.

Under federal guidelines, those convicted of child porn crimes who re-offend face a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Katharine S. Hayden sentenced Klemt to 10 years of supervised release.

Sellinger credited HSI special agents with the investigation leading to the charges, plea and sentencing, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn Barnes of his Criminal Division in Newark.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.