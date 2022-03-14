Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: ROUTE 17 STOP: Paramus Police Seize Illegal Gun, Hollow-Point Ammo From Out-Of-State Pair
News

Repeat Child Porn Collector From Wayne Gets 10 Years Without Parole In Federal Pen

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Robert Klemt
Robert Klemt Photo Credit: MUGSHOT

A registered sex offender from Wayne who served state prison time for downloading child porn must spend the next 10 years in a federal penitentiary for doing it again.

Robert Klemt, 35, must serve just about all of the 120-month term because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

Klemt, of New Street, spent barely a year in state prison after pleading guilty in Superior Court in Essex County in 2014 to possessing and distributing child pornography.

He was classified under Megan’s Law in Tier 2 as a moderate risk of reoffending following his release.

Agents with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations approached Klemt at his home in June 2020 “receiving information suggesting that [he] had accessed a website containing child pornography,” U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

They found more than 70 photos and videos “depicting the sexual exploitation of children” on a laptop, Sellinger said.

Rather than face trial, Klemt took a deal from the government, pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.

Under federal guidelines, those convicted of child porn crimes who re-offend face a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Katharine S. Hayden sentenced Klemt to 10 years of supervised release.

Sellinger credited HSI special agents with the investigation leading to the charges, plea and sentencing, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn Barnes of his Criminal Division in Newark.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.