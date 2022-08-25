Repeat Child Porn Collector From Atlantic City Faces 10-Year Minimum In Federal Prison

A convicted child porn collector from Atlantic City is headed back to federal prison for at least 10 years for doing it again, authorities said.

Cory Newman, 46, previously served most of a 51-month sentence following a 2007 conviction on similar charges, records show.

Homeland Security Investigations agents "discovered electronic devices containing numerous videos and images of children being sexually abused" during a raid of Newman's Pacific Avenue home in May 2021, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

Some were stored on a laptop and others on an external hard drive, according to an HSI complaint on file in U.S. District Court in Camden.

Rather than risk trial, Newman took a deal from the government, pleading guilty to possession of child pornography on Wednesday.

As a repeat convicted offender, Newman will have to serve a minimum of 10 years in federal prison, Sellinger said. The maximum is 20 years.

U.S. District Judge Christine P. O’Hearn will decide on a term within that range at Newman's sentencing, which she scheduled for Jan. 4, 2023.

He'll have to serve just about all of whatever he gets because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

Newman was a U.S. Navy petty officer for seven years, beginning in 1995, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He's held a variety of jobs, including being a stock assistant at a Target in Ocean Township, a department manager at a Walmart in Neptune Township and, for the past five years, a night crew stockperson at an Acme in Mays Landing, the profile says.

He also donated time to the Literacy Volunteers of America in Pleasantville more than five years ago, it says.

Sellinger credited special agents of HSI for Newman's guilty plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Johns of his Criminal Division in Camden. He also thanked the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Atlantic City Police Department for their assistance.

