Reopening Date Set For NJ Indoor Dining, Casinos

Indoor dining can resume at 25 percent capacity in New Jersey on July 2, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday in a tweet.

Casinos can reopen the same day, also at 25 percent capacity, the governor said.

Additional health and safety guidance will be released within the next several days, he added.

Restaurants were. limited to takeout and delivery service in mid-March to stop the spread of coronavirus, and reopened for outdoor dining on June 15.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

