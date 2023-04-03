Renowned Chef Brings Peruvian Flare To American Dream

An internationally renowned chef is bringing his flavorful blend of Peruvian cuisine to American Dream.

Jarana is a new Peruvian restaurant which opened Saturday, April 1, inside the East Rutherford mall. Jarana means revelry in Spanish.

The restaurant is the brainchild of Chefs Gastón Acurio and Jesus Delgado, both native Peruvians who recently moved to the area to launch the restaurant. Acurio founded the internationally renowned restaurant Astrid y Gastón in Lima and is a celebrity chef in his native land. He also has restaurants in Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

Peruvian cuisine is a blend of many different cultures and flavors, including Japanese, Chinese, Spanish and Creole, with food being cooked in woks and on charcoal grills cooked over an open fire.

"We want to offer authentic Peruvian cuisine in a fun and casual environment," Delgado said. "Peruvian cuisine is very colorful and vibrant."

Peruvian specialties include Lima-style half chicken, ceviche, flaming anticuchos and stir fried saltados. To keep the revelry going, Jarana features colorful decorations and plans to offer live events, including having a DJ. Over the last 10 years, Delgado has seen Peruvian cuisine become more popular.

"We've become the ambassadors of Peruvian cuisine," Delgado said.

