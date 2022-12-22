Remains Found At Base Of Palisades Believed To Be Those Of Spring Jumper From Alaska

Severely decomposed remains found at the foot of the Palisades on Thursday are believed to be those of an Alaskan man whose van was left with a suicide note at the top of the cliffs more than eight months ago, authorities said.

A passerby notified Palisades Interstate Parkway police after finding the skull, PIP Police Lt. Raymond E. Walter said on Dec. 22.

A positive identification will be made once the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office examines the remains, the lieutenant said.

PIP police had found the 62-year-old Seward, AK man's white 2017 Dodge van at the Alpine Lookout near the Rockland County border shortly before 9:30 a.m. March 2.

It apparently had been there since the day before and had a note inside referencing suicide, Walter said.

Police contacted the man's son, who told them his dad -- whose wife died weeks earlier -- was supposed to be driving from Florida to Alaska.

"We don't know why he would end up here," the lieutenant said.

A bloodhound led searchers to an area of the cliffs where the Fort Lee Police Aviation Team twice sent up a drone with no luck. The Westchester County Police Department Aviation Unit also had a helicopter in the air.

The East Bergen Rappel Team and Westchester County Police K-9 unit also participated in a series of subsequent fruitless searches.

Then came spring -- and, with it, the eventual onset of thick foliage.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.