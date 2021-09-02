Religious Instructor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Paterson Student For Years

A religious instructor from Paterson was charged with repeatedly sexually abusing one of his students at the youngster's home for more than seven years, then beating and threatening the child as he tried to avoid being caught.

Authorities were seeking other possible victims.

MD Rahman, 49, who provides in-home religious instruction to various families in Paterson, was ordered held pending trial by a Superior Court judge in Paterson on Wednesday following his arrest the week before.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said city police reported the alleged abuse to detectives from her Special Victims Unit.

They interviewed multiple witnesses, as well as the victim -- who “reported being sexually abused by Mr. Rahman on numerous occasions at the child’s home in Paterson between April 2014 and August 2021 while receiving religious instruction from him,” the prosecutor said.

Rahman is charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, aggravated assault and hindering his arrest. He remained held in the Passaic County Jail.

Passaic County Assistant Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco is handling the case.

Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora asked anyone with additional information to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370- PCPO.

