‘Relentless’: Paterson PD Raids Drug Den, Seizes Hundreds Of Pills, Crack, Guns, $9,000 Cash

Paterson police smashed another drug den, continuing what city officials called the relentless pursuit of dealers, seizing hundreds of pain-killing pills, along with crack, pot, two guns and a sizable stack of cash.

Responding to citizens’ concerns, Narcotics Division detectives watched the Pennington Street home near Paterson Eastside High School and made undercover buys before launching a search-warranted early-morning raid, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

They arrested seven people, six on major charges, while seizing the drugs, $8,955 in proceeds and both a .32-caliber revolver and a 9mm Diamond Back handgun, Speziale said.

The haul included 116 Oxycodon pills, 55 Percocet pills, a dozen Xanax pills, an ounce of crack, 10 bags of coke and six bags of marijuana, he said.

Charged with a whopping 27 counts each, involving drug and weapons possession and drug distribution near a school, were six city residents:

Jose Liriano, 26;

Jussy Geraldino, 22;

Ramlin Perez, 21;

Alfredo Dicent, 30;

Angel Serrano, 34;

Christopher Dominguez-Perez, 24.

A seventh suspect, a 23-year-old Paterson man, was charged with having a single Percocet pill.

