Registration Now Open For 5K In Newark Benefiting Integrity House

Runners can now register for the annual Newark Corporate and Individual 5K, which will be held Oct. 2 in downtown Newark.

The run will benefit Integrity House, the nonprofit substance-abuse treatment organization that runs programs in Newark, Jersey City, Kearny, Secaucus, Morris Plains and Toms River.

This year's run is intended to help raise awareness of the nation's growing substance abuse epidemic.

The run starts at Washington Park at 12:15 p.m. and participants can run individually or in teams. Individuals can register up until race day but teams must register by Sept. 27.

To register or sponsor a team, click here . Registered runners receive a free lunch and a t-shirt.

Race packets may be picked up between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30 at 1093 Broad St. or on race day in Washington Park beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Prudential and PSEG are sponsoring the Newark Corporate & Individual 5K.

“Each year, we are grateful for the opportunity to bring the community together in order to raise awareness about substance abuse disorders,” said Robert J. Budsock, President and CEO of Integrity House.

“As the deadly opioid and heroin epidemic continues to endanger our nation, it is essential to change the stigma associated with addiction. Hosting our annual Newark Corporate & Individual 5K allows us to continue upholding our promise of helping individuals battling this debilitating disease as well as ensure those who need the treatment, receive it.”

