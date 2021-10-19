Recycling Truck Slams Into Tree In Hawthorne

Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Jerry DeMarco
Aftermath of Goffle Hill Road crash.
Aftermath of Goffle Hill Road crash. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A driver told police he had "mechanical issues" that sent his recycling truck veered off the road and into a tree in Hawthorne on Tuesday.

Goffle Hill Road off Grandview Avenue was temporarily closed while Citywide Towing used a heavy wrecker to remove the 2003 B&B Disposal dump truck, which crashed on a short embankment in front of a home shortly after 10 a.m.

There was no immediate word on the driver's injuries.

Hawthorne firefighters cleaned up a fuel spill. Meanwhile, borough officials arranged to have other two other trucks complete Tuesday's pickups on Wednesday.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

