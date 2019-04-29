Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

News

RECOGNIZE THEM? Fairview Pizzeria Owner Tries To Identify Family In Portrait Found In Basement

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Recognize the family in the portrait found in the basement of a Fairview pizzeria? If so, contact
Recognize the family in the portrait found in the basement of a Fairview pizzeria? If so, contact Photo Credit: COURTESY: Neveen Abuali

A portrait of an unknown family that turned up in the basement of a Fairview pizzeria has the owner’s wife trying to find out who they are so she can return it.

Neveen Abuali had no luck with the previous owners of the Anderson Avenue building where her husband operates Margherita Pizza Cucina.

She even tried the Bergen County Board of Taxation, which helped her find the owners before them.

"It wasn’t theirs, either,” Abuali said.

There's no telling exactly how old the framed portrait is.

Abuali isn't stopping, though.

“I’m going to get the names of the first owners of the building,”  she said.

She just needs a little help.

Recognize the family in the portrait?

IF SO, CONTACT: Jerry DeMarco, Daily Voice senior content editor, at (201) 943-2794 (text) or email: jdemarco@dailyvoice.com .

Margherita Pizza Cucina in the 300 block of Anderson Avenue between Walker and Cliff streets in Fairview.

Margherita Pizza Cucina ( above ) is in the 300 block of Anderson Avenue between Walker and Cliff streets in Fairview.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.