RECOGNIZE HIM? You Can Make Kid Who Had Her Classic Mountain Bike Stolen In River Edge Happy

A girl is missing a mountain bike and River Edge police have images of the man who they said stole it.

The victim had left the Specialized Rock Hopper propped up against the Dunkin Donuts on Midland Avenue and came out nearly an hour later to find it gone, Lt. Michael McGinty said.

Security video shows a man in a New York Yankees cap and a face mask taking the teal, medium-sized classic girls' bicycle, which ordinarily sells for more than $700.

After stashing it behind a Dumpster, the thief backs up a Buick SUV, loads the bike in back and drives out to Kinderkamack Road through an adjacent parking lot, McGinty said.

The thief, who was previously seen on video inside the donut shop, was wearing a black t-shirt with some type of insignia on the left breast, black workout pants with a white stripe and and white sneakers, the lieutenant said.

ANYONE who can identify the man or vehicle in the screenshots is asked to call River Edge Police Detective Sgt. Joseph Zemaites at (201) 599-6279 or email him at jzemaites@riveredgepolice.org. Contact will be kept confidential.

