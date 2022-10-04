RECOGNIZE HIM? FBI Pursues Freckle-Faced Robber Who Fled With $3,100 From South Jersey Bank

The FBI turned to the public for help finding a freckle-faced robber who held up a South Jersey bank.

The Hispanic robber had latex sleeves over each finger when he handed a demand note to a teller at the TD Bank on Levitt Parkway in the Burlington County town of Willingboro at 4:45 p.m. Sept. 26, the bureau said.

“I have a gun[,] hand over $3100[,] don’t use a dye pack or the silent alarm until I leave the building and no on[e] will get hurt," read the note, which had been computer-printed on the back of a blank check template.

The robber walked out the front door with the cash and got into a dark-colored Chrysler 200 with a "donut" spare tire on the front passenger side that had been parked between the bank and a neighboring Burger King.

He then drove east and out of view on Levitt Parkway, investigators said.

The FBI described the stocky, freckle-faced robber as 25 to 35 years old, 5'8" to 5"10" tall and 185 to 215 pounds.

He was wearing a backwards black baseball cap, black mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, white shirt and the latex sleeves, according to the bureau.

ANYONE who recognizes the man or vehicle in the photo or has information that can help authorities identify either is asked to contact the FBI Newark Field Office: (973) 792-3000.

You can also contact your local FBI Office or the nearest American embassy or consulate -- or submit info at: tips.fbi.gov.

