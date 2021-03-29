Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
RECOGNIZE HIM? Driver In Stolen Sedan Flees, Hits Fellow Patron Outside Route 46 Strip Club

Jerry DeMarco
If you see or know the man in the photos, call South Hackensack police: (201) 440-0042. Photo Credit: SURVEILLANCE IMAGES: South Hackensack PD / GoogleMaps

Police turned to the public for help identifying a patron at a Route 46 strip club who they said stole a sedan and struck another customer in the parking lot as he fled.

The man pictured in surveillance photos had been trying to break up a fight in the parking lot at Club Flamingo in South Hackensack around 3 a.m. Sunday, Detective Sgt. James Donatello said.

He then stole a 2005 Mitsubishi Galant and fled, hitting a 45-year-old Franklin Lakes man in the parking lot, Donatello said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with serious but non-fatal injuries, the sergeant said.

"With the quality of these images, we feel very confident that someone is going to recognize him,” Donatello said.

