RECOGNIZE HIM? Callous Crook Snatches Teen's Tip Jar, Edgewater Police Say

Authorities hope the public can help them catch a heartless thief who they said stole a tip jar from a teenage employee who was finishing a long workday at the Jersey Mike's in Edgewater.

The callous crook entered the shop in the Edgewater Plaza off River Road, ordered something to eat, then fled with the jar when the employee turned around to begin preparing his order, Edgewater Detective Sgt. Teddy Wetklow said.

He drove off in an illegally parked silver-colored Mistsubishi Escape, the sergeant said.

"It took all day to earn" the estimated $60 to $80 that was in the jar that Dec. 10 evening, Wetklow said.

Anyone who can help identify the thief or his vehicle is asked to contact Edgewater detectives: (201) 943-2200.

