Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bergenfield PD: Repeat Ex-Con With Medical Emergency Caught Carrying Stolen Gun
News

RECOGNIZE HER? Police Say She Swiped $2,000 Worth Of Bubbly Near Bergen-Rockland Border

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anyone who sees, recognizes or has any information about the woman in the photos is asked to contact Northvale police: (201) 768-5900.
Anyone who sees, recognizes or has any information about the woman in the photos is asked to contact Northvale police: (201) 768-5900. Photo Credit: NORTHVALE PD

Police sought the public's help identifying a red-headed woman who they said stole more than $2,000 worth of high-end champagne in broad daylight from a liquor store in Northvale.

The thief was wearing patterned leggings, fur-covered boots and a black jacket when she entered ShopRite Wines & Spirits on Livingston Street this past Saturday afternoon carrying a reusable bag containing folded boxes, Police Chief Howard Ostrow said.

She put several bottles of bubbly into the boxes, then wheeled them out of the store in a shopping cart without paying for them, the chief said.

Anyone who sees, recognizes or has any information about the woman in the photos is asked to contact Northvale police: (201) 768-5900.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.