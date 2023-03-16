'Reckless Scofflaw': Paterson Mayor Slams Councilman Involved In Near Meeting Brawl

A Paterson city council meeting nearly turned violent between two elected officials, one of whom rejected a plea deal in the city's ongoing election fraud case.

The Tuesday, March 14 meeting was a forum open to the public following the police shooting death of Najee Seabrooks earlier this month.

As a woman was speaking, approximately 90 minutes into the meeting, Paterson Council Member Mike Jackson and Chief Financial Officer Javier Silva stood up and began arguing.

Police officers and other elected officials tried to intervene. At one point, Jackson can be seen shoving city business administrator, Kathleen Long.

BLM Elizabeth spokesperson Kason Little tells News12 that the near-confrontation happened because Silva was mocking the public.

Mayor Andre Sayegh told Daily Voice that Jackson is a "reckless and ruthless scofflaw. He must be reminded that he is under indictment and is facing prison time."

In rejecting a plea deal last year, Jackson faces more than 26 years in prison for the five counts against him in the mishandling of mail-in ballots, NorthJersey.com reports.

Neither Jackson nor Silva immediately returned Daily Voice's requests for comment placed Thursday morning, March 16.

