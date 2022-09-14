Recent Cliffside Park HS Grad From Fairview, 20, Charged With Statutory Rape

A Fairview man who turned 20 earlier this month is charged with sexually assaulting a teenager who was four years younger.

Cristian Argueta remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Wednesday, Sept. 14, pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, following his arrest the day before.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said a report from Fairview police that Argueta sexually assaulted a victim no more than 15 years old in their borough led to the arrest by members of his Special Victims Unit.

In New Jersey, the crime of statutory rape is committed when one of the partners is between 13 and 16 and the other is at least four years older.

Even if the sex is consensual, it’s still rape, under the law.

SEE: It’s Still Rape (An Explainer)

The Salvadorian-born Argueta graduated from Cliffside Park High School earlier this year. He was a goalie for the Red Raiders soccer team all four years and was a Bergen Record “Athlete of the Week” in 2019.

He is charged with sexual assault, criminal sexual contact and child endangerment through sexual conduct.

