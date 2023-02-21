'Really Is A Miracle': Fairview Girl, 13, Who Plunged 5 Stories Now Alert, Breathing, Aware

A 13-year-old girl who jumped from the roof of a 5-story apartment building in Fairview last week has emerged from a medically-induced coma, multiple sources confirmed on Tuesday.

“She’s alert, breathing on her own and aware of her surroundings -- getting better and better each day,” a law enforcement veteran told Daily Voice shortly after noon on Feb. 21.

“It really is a miracle,” he said. “There’s no other way to put it.”

Just six days earlier, the distressed youngster went to the roof of the brick building on Day Avenue as classmates headed home from Lincoln School just two doors down.

She dropped her jacket and cell phone to the sidewalk, then dangled herself over the ledge and let go.

A video shot from the street -- and posted online -- showed the girl’s feet hitting a fourth-floor window sill, knocking her head over heels.

She landed feet first after the flip, suffering massive fractures and severe trauma, and was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Loved ones prayed and hoped against what all admitted were impossible odds. Meanwhile, other children and many adults inexplicably shared the horrific video through social media.

Then came news of her recovery.

Doctors removed the child's breathing tube over the weekend, sources told Daily Voice on Tuesday.

"She's kept improving ever since," one said.

The girl isn't out of the woods yet, another said, but there's genuine cause for optimism thanks to the care she's received from the experts and staff at HUMC, as well as her own fortitude.

"She's a fighter," a source said. "Hopefully she'll see that and tackle whatever led to this head-on."

