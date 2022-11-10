Raritan Valley Community Freaked Out By Increasing Amount Of Monstrous Warehouses

Warehouses have begun popping up in one Somerset County community — and some residents have had their fill.

A group of concerned citizens who live in a 55+ community of about 2,000 residents in Franklin Township held a rally on Thursday, Nov. 10 in protest of the monstrous developments.

Organized by the Citizens Warehouse Action Group at Canal Walk, the rally was held with support from Franklin Township Councilman Ed Potosnak and Councilwoman Shepa Uddin.

A Change.org petition had more than 1,200 signatures of the 1,500 needed as of the day of the rally.

"Franklin Township (FT) is over-developed with dozens of mega-warehouses, including an Amazon distribution center. Currently the FT staff and Planning Board are in the process of reviewing several applications in an open-door policy to developers to buy up whatever remaining open space we have," it reads.

The petition goes on to list examples of "irresponsible zoning" including an application under review for a 3 million-square-foot warehouse complex next to a local elementary school.

"These warehouses will destroy wetlands, natural habitat, mature shade trees and will increase air pollution, health hazards, traffic accidents, and severe flooding," the petition reads. "They will further pollute the D&R Canal which is only .93 miles away and provides drinking water to over 1 million New Jersey residents."

Since 2018, the township's planning board has received a whopping 26 applications for warehouse development, NJ Advance Media says citing Mark Healy, the director of planning and senior zoning officer.

Mayor Phil Kramer told the outlet that officials have been acting "rapidly and forcibly to curb future warehouse development. And we continue to be concerned and will do what we can to support our residents."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.