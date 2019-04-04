RANKINGS: These North Jersey Towns Are Best To Raise Families In NJ

Accessibility to hospitals and commute time were among the factors considered by NJFamily.com when considering which towns were best to raise a family in New Jersey.
Several local towns (all with populations larger than 1,500) were named to the list.
No.1 was Montgomery, with Glen Rock at No. 2 and Bedminster at No. 3.
Here are the North Jersey municipalities on NJFamily.com's list of New Jersey’s Best Towns for Families 2019 (numerical figure is population).
- 2. Glen Rock, 12,045
- 4. Mendham, 5,845
- 7. North Caldwell, 6,730
- 12. Ho-Ho-Kus, 4,183
- 14. Harding, 3,873
- 15. Chatham, 8,928
- 18. Verona, 13,608
- 19. New Providence, 13,308
- 21. Berkeley Heights, 13,759
- 22. Northvale, 4,985
- 24. Allendale, 6,906
- 25. Cranford, 24,439
- 28. Harrington Park, 4,846
- 31. Demarest, 5,032
Click here for the complete list.
