Ramsey Mom Charged With Leaving Scene Of Franklin Lakes DWI Crash

A Ramsey motorist was intoxicated when her SUV hit a median and she kept going, Franklin Lakes police said.

Alyson Allen, 42, was driving a 2020 Dodge Durango that hit the concrete divider on Parsons Pond Road around 7:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, Franklin Lakes Police Capt. Mark McCombs said.

Responding officers found her after the Durango became disabled about a quarter-mile away, the captain said.

Allen, who was alone, wasn't injured, he said.

She was taken into custody, however, and charged with DWI, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, McCombs said, adding that Allen also received multiple motor vehicle summonses.

The Durango was impounded and she was released to a responsible adult pending a hearing, the captain said.

Franklin Lakes Police Sgt. Michael Pellegrino and Officers Gerard Gansel and Officer Christopher O’Brien investigated the incident, he said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.