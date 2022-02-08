RAMPAGE: Accused Home Invader Charged With Stabbing Two Men In Hackensack

A Hackensack man who was captured after a home invasion stabbed two men hours earlier, authorities charged.

The victims flagged down a Hackensack police officer after being stabbed near the corner of Beech Street and Overlook Avenue on July 25, Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.

Detective John Papanikolaou ultimately identified the assailant as Thomas Samuels, 20, he said.

“A search warrant was conducted on a vehicle, video surveillance was obtained, and additional evidence was recovered during the investigation process,” Antista said.

Later that night, police in South Hackensack captured Samuels with help from a good Samaritan after he forced his way into a home and was confronted by a resident.

He was carrying the knife believed used in the Hackensack stabbing, the captain said.

Samuels has remained held in the Bergen County Jail since his arrest early last week.

Hackensack police charged him with aggravated assault and weapons possession. They also thanked the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence, and South Hackensack police for their assistance in the case.

The victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Hackensack University Medical Center, Antista said.

