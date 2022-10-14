Ramapo Student Kidnapped At Knifepoint By Boyfriend, Escapes At Woodbury Common Mall: Mahwah PD

A Ramapo College student was kidnapped by her boyfriend at knifepoint on the Mahwah campus, then escaped after he made her drive to the Woodbury Common mall in New York, authorities said.

The 19-year-old commuter student had returned to her car from class shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, when Pawel Sliwinski popped up from behind the front seat, Mahwah Police Capt. Guido Bussinelli said.

Sliwinski, 22, of Garfield assaulted the victim, then pointed a knife and ordered her to drive off the campus, the captain said.

He then had her drive north for nearly 20 miles before ordering her to pull into the parking lot at Woodbury Common, he said.

Sliwinski got out of the car, taking the victim’s cellphone and laptop, “at which point she seized the opportunity to flee the area,” Bussinelli said.

The victim made her way to Woodbury police headquarters and a massive manhunt followed, with K9s and a police helicopter converging on the area.

Police quickly spotted Sliwinski fleeing down railroad tracks behind the mall and took him into custody without incident, Bussinelli said.

Then they called their colleagues in Mahwah, he said.

The victim received medical attention before being brought to Mahwah police headquarters, Bussinelli said.

“It was subsequently learned that the victim and Mr. Sliwinski had been in a dating relationship and that Mr. Sliwinski, a Ramapo College commuter student, had gone to the college to locate the victim after an apparent disagreement,” the captain said.

Police kept college officials updated on the incident and subsequent developments throughout the ordeal, he said.

Sliwinski is known locally.

His LinkedIn profile says he recently worked part-time as a lifeguard supervisor at Kaplen JCC on the Palisades in Tenafly -- and, before that, at Take Me To The Water in Englewood.

The Garfield High School graduate said he also worked as a lifeguard at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford.

Sliwinski remained held Friday in the Orange County Jail in Goshen, NY, pending extradition to New Jersey.

He's charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, armed burglary, stalking, making terroristic threats and weapons offenses.

