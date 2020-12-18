'Raise Your Sleeves': Six Vaccine Mega Sites Coming Next Month To New Jersey

Six vaccine "mega sites" are expected to open across New Jersey in early January, Gov. Phil Murphy announced during Friday's COVID-19 briefing.

The sites will be able to inoculate frontline healthcare workers, and will accommodate essential workers before moving to adults over the age of 65 and those with high-risk medical conditions.

The news comes three days after a nurse at University Hospital in Newark became the first New Jersey resident to receive Pfizer's vaccine.

Since then, "healthcare heroes" have been vaccinated at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, Atlantic Health in Morristown Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.

"Each day this week the number of vaccinated New Jerseyans has grown, but it is still a drop in a very big bucket," Murphy said.

"For us to get the point where we know there is broad statewide protection against this virus we need millions of you to step forward and raise your sleeves."

Here are the locations for the six mega sites:

Bergen County: Meadowlands Complex, East Rutherford

Morris County: Rockaway Townsquare Mall

Middlesex County: New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center

Burlington County: Moorestown Mall

Gloucester County: Rowan College of South Jersey

Atlantic County: Atlantic City Convention Center

More than 200 satellite vaccination sites were also in the works, and will be located at individual hospitals, federally-qualified health centers, urgent care centers, chain pharmacies and localized sites in coordination with county and health departments.

State officials were finalizing preparations to administer vaccines at longterm healthcare facilities for both staff and residents, the governor said.

We’re in final preparations for administration of vaccinations at our long-term care facilities, inclusive of both staff and residents. CVS and Walgreens will coordinate with enrolled facilities to begin on-site clinics beginning Dec. 28.

"As each successive group of New Jerseyans becomes eligible to be vaccinated, we will have the infrastructure in place to administer to every resident in those groups who wishes to be vaccinated," Murphy said.

"We will be ready, and we hope you will be, too."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.