Raging Fire Consumes Paterson Painting, Sandblasting Company, Threatens Neighboring Buildings

More than two dozen firefighters doused a roaring pre-dawn fire in Paterson on Sunday that destroyed a contracting company while threatening neighboring buildings.

Flames shooting through the roof met firefighters when they arrived at Alpine Painting & Sandblasting Contractors on Florida Avenue near East Railway Avenue shortly after 4:30 a.m.

The roof eventually collapsed as they worked to drown the fire from various angles, keeping it contained.

The two-alarm blaze -- which went to two alarms for manpower -- was declared under control a little over an hour later.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities were investigating the cause.

Ron Bombaro took the photos. His tornadochaser66 videos can be found on YouTube.

