'Race-Based Attacks': Gloucester County GOP Demands Chamber Member's Resignation

The chairwoman of the Gloucester County Republican Committee is calling for the resignation of a Chamber of Commerce official over "race-based attacks."

Jacci Vigilante says Lisa Carney -- a member of the Gloucester County Chamber of Commerce’s executive committee -- suggested on social media that former candidate Nick DeSilvio was a racist.

Republican candidates skipped the Gloucester County Chamber of Commerce annual “Meet the Candidates” forum for years because of that, Vigilante said.

Carney defended herself on Facebook saying it was all "unfounded" and "slander."

“I grew up in state housing on the grounds of a mental institution. But I still grew up White, therefore privileged. I never once called any of these people racist, I just asked them to step up and help now that they are in power.”

Carney added that the Gloucester County Chamber of Commerce is an “apolitical organization and always has been.”

Vigilante says she will continue to suggest Republicans boycott Chamber events until Carney apologizes and resigns.

