Questions Emerge After Trio Is Charged With Stabbing In Passaic

Two Passaic residents and one from Wayne were charged with stabbing one of two city men during what authorities said was a planned attack.

Being held in the Passaic County Jail pending initial court appearances this Wednesday in Superior Court in Paterson are Sergio Xochiulacuamatzi, 26, Christian Martinez, 21, both from Passaic, and Richard Arriaga, 25, of Wayne.

All are accused of stabbing a 29-year-old Passaic man on Van Buren Street off Lexington Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. Friday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a joint release.

Another man, 28, also was stabbed during the incident.

Valdes and Guzman didn’t explain his role, however, including whether he was considered one of the attackers or whether an as-yet unidentified suspect stabbed him.

Police found the older victim at the scene. The 28-year-old victim arrived at St. Mary’s General Hospital in Passaic via private vehicle a short time later and was transferred to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.

Xochiulacuamatzi, Martinez and Arriaga are all charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, weapons possession and criminal mischief.

All three were arrested separately between 11 and 11:30 p.m. Friday – Arriaga in the area of Black Oak Ridge Road and North Road in Wayne, Martinez in the area of Gregory Avenue and Oak Street in Passaic, and Xochiuilacuamatzi in the area of Prospect Street and Park Place in Passaic, Valdes and Guzman said.

