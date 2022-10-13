PURSUIT (UPDATE): Paramus Officer Injured, Two Police Cars Damaged, Newark Thieves Seized

UPDATE: An overnight stolen vehicle chase ended in a crash that sent a Paramus police officer to the hospital, three Newark thieves to jail and two department cruisers to the shop, authorities said.

Police from Saddle River and Hillsdale began pursuing a stolen 2022 Mercedes GLS 450 and a tandem vehicle shortly after midnight Thursday, Oct. 13, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

All four of its occupants were wearing ski masks, the chief said.

The fleeing vehicles sped south on Route 17 toward Paramus, where Ehrenberg said Officer Connor Nutland picked up the pursuit.

Nutland pursued the vehicle onto westbound Route 4 and then north on Paramus Road, he said.

The SUV rammed two Paramus police cars on Paramus Road at the jughandle of Bergen Community College and Paramus Catholic, and the quartet bailed out, the chief said.

Paramus Officers Cesar Hurtado, Nick Perna, Jamie Takahashi, Vinny Labarbiera and Joe Windt chased after them.

They got help from several residents who pointed them in the right direction, Ehrenberg said.

Three suspects were caught and the fourth was in the wind, he said, adding that the trio was carrying heroin and crack.

Takahashi sustained a shoulder injury and was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center before being released Thursday morning, the chief said.

The driver, Faheim McGill, 19, and passengers Nyeri H. Reeds and David French, 22, were charged with resisting arrest, receiving stolen property and minor drug possession.

McGill and Reeds were sent to the Bergen County Jail to await first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack. French was released pending his own hearing.

