Punxsutawney Phil Predicts 6 More Weeks Of Winter (Video)

The world's most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, predicted six more weeks of winter when he saw his shadow on Wednesday morning.

Phil made these predictions more than 20 states are under winter storm warnings, watches and advisories, according to both the National Weather Service and AccuWeather.

Based on a German legend, it is said that if Phil sees his shadow sunrise when he steps outside of his home at Gobbler's Knob, there will be six more weeks of winter and if he doesn't, spring will arrive sooner.

The current Phil and the ones that have come before him, have been doing this every February 2 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, since 1887, according to the Punxsutawney Phil Groundhog Club's website.

Last year Phil also saw his shadow but "The contiguous United States saw below average temperatures in February and above average temperatures in March of last year. Phil was 50/50 on his forecast," the National Centers for Environmental Information says.

Even if Phil's track record is not perfect, the groundhog "has gotten it right 40% of the time over the past 10 years," NCEI admits.

The Punxsutawney Phil Groundhog says Phil is far more accurate than that saying on it's website that he is "accurate 100% of the time."

The prediction comes on the heels of PETA making a push to replace the animal with a machine or flower.

