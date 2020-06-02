Punitive Damages: J&J Must Pay $185M In Mesothelioma Case Involving Baby Powder

Jurors in New Brunswick on Thursday rendered a $750 million punitive damages verdict against Johnson & Johnson on behalf of four people who allegedly got mesothelioma from its baby powder – and a judge immediately cut the award to $185 million, NJ.LAW reported .

Johnson & Johnson vowed to appeal.

The jury deliberated for less than a day following a three-week trial, the site reported .

The punitive damages will be added to $37 million compensatory damages verdict rendered last September by a separate jury.

They go to plaintiffs Douglas Barden and his wife, Roslyn Barden; David Ethridge and his wife, Darlene Etheridge; D’Angella McNeill; and Elizabeth Ronning, the widow of Will Ronning, who died last October, NJ.LAW reported .

The verdict was “at odds with the decades of evidence showing the Company acted responsibly, was guided by sound science and used the most sophisticated testing available for its talc,” Johnson & Johnson said in a statement. “We will quickly move forward with an appeal of both phases of this trial based on the numerous legal errors that subjected the jury to irrelevant information and prevented them from hearing meaningful evidence.”

FULL STORY: J&J Hit with $185M Verdict After Judge Reduces Jury's $750M Award

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.