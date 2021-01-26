Prospect Park PD: Morris County Driver Found With 750 Heroin Folds After Running Stop Sign

A Morris County driver who ran a stop sign was carrying 750 heroin folds for sale, Prospect Park police said.

Officer Greg Williams stopped a 2019 Nissan Altima on Hopper Street and Belle Avenue shortly before noon Monday, Detective Sgt. Walter Richmond said.

Williams arrested the driver, 20-year-old Jerelle Wright of Riverdale, after finding the heroin and a bag of pot, Richmond said.

He charged Wright with drug possession counts, issued several summonses, then released him pending a hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

