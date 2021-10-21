Prosecutor: Wyckoff Student Killed Elmwood Park Grandfather, 81, During Burglary

UPDATE: A Wyckoff man killed his 81-year-old grandfather while burglarizing the victim’s Elmwood Park home, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella officially confirmed Thursday.

Jason D. Vicari, 21, was taken into custody following a brief SWAT standoff Tuesday at the Beechwood Avenue home of Ronald Vicari. Law enforcement sources told Daily Voice he'd killed his grandfather with an ax.

The younger Vicari has remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on murder, burglary, and weapon possession charges, Musella said.

A family member had called police at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday after finding the elder Vicari mortally wounded and his grandson still there, authorities told Daily Voice.

Responding officers summoned the Bergen County Regional SWAT team, along with the county Regional Crisis Negotiation Team, after Vicari refused to come out, they said.

Vicari emerged without further incident at 10:20 a.m. after speaking with a negotiator for 10 minutes or so. He was taken in handcuffs to an ambulance.

Officers entered the home and found his grandfather’s body on the bathroom floor, Musella said.

Ronald Vicari was known in town, having served on the borough Planning Board and Zoning Board of Adjustment.

Detectives from his Major Crimes Unit and Elmwood Park police are investigating, assisted by the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

