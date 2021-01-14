Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
News

Prosecutor: West New York Woman Killed, Suspect In Custody

Jerry DeMarco
West New York PD
West New York PD Photo Credit: HUDSON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A 62-year-old West New York woman was killed and a suspect taken into custody on Thursday, authorities said.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez confirmed in a tweet that the victim was found unresponsive Thursday afternoon at 439 66th Street, off Bergenline Avenue.

Suarez said her Homicide Unit was investigating with city police.

"One suspect is in custody," the prosecutor tweeted. "More info to follow."

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

