Prosecutor: Two Charged In Parsippany Man's Killing Captured In California

Two men charged with killing a Parsippany man were captured after fleeing to California, authorities said Friday.

The body of Jaime Lopez-Basilio was found in an Old Bloomfield Avenue home this past Sept. 9.

Investigators determined that Rogelio Laureano-Gonzalez, 25, of Parsippany, killed him with a blow to the head, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said in a joint release Friday with local police.

Laureano-Gonzalez and Cirilo Rojas-Paulino, also of Parsippany, fled to California but were tracked down, Knapp said.

Laureano-Gonzalez was charged with manslaughter and hindering apprehension, while Rojas-Paulino was charged separately with hindering apprehension and obstructing administration of law.

Both men remained in custody, although Knapp didn't say where, nor when they were caught.

Laureano-Gonzalez and Cirilo Rojas-Paulino lived in the house where the victim's body was found, Knapp said.

He asked that anyone with information that could help in the case call the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200 or the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department at 973-263-4300.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.