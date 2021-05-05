Prosecutor: Son Of Paterson Man Charged With Child Sex Assault Made Victim Change Story

The son of a Paterson man accused of sexually abusing a child was arrested on witness tampering charges, authorities said.

Ramon Cabrera, 41, made the victim retract sex abuse allegations against Juan Cabrera-Gonzalez in a video that he recorded, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said Wednesday.

Cabrera’s father was charged with several sex-related offenses in May 2019 after detectives from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office investigated a report by the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency that a child in his care was being sexually abused, Valdes said.

The Special Victims Unit investigators interviewed several witnesses, as well as the youngster, who “reported being sexually abused by Juan Cabrera-Gonzalez on numerous occasions at the child’s home in Paterson between July 2016 and February 2019,” the prosecutor said.

Two months ago, Valdes said, the detectives “received a video of the victim recanting the sexual abuse allegations that she made against Juan Cabrera-Gonzalez.”

Another round of interviews followed, ending with his son’s arrest Tuesday on witness tampering charges, she said.

Cabrera remained held Wednesday in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Valdes said Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco of her SVU will ask the judge to order that Cabrera not have any contact with the victim until the case is resolved.

NOTE: Authorities warn parents that those who rape, molest or otherwise sexually assault young children are often known to the family -- and at times exhibit warning signs that such behavior is possible.

They urge parents or guardians to never leave their youngsters with any adult in whom they don't have 100% trust and confidence.

They also remind loved ones to always remain attentive to indications from their children of discomfort with a particular adult -- or signs that they may have been abused.

If you suspect anyone has harmed your child, contact authorities immediately.

Valdes, meanwhile, asked that anyone with other information involving either defendant in the case contact her office’s tips line: 1-877-370-PCPO.

