Prosecutor: Man Struck, Killed Outside Lodi Strip Club Was Beaten, Left In Path Of Driver

UPDATE: Five Ridgefield Park men – two of them brothers -- are charged with beating a Fair Lawn man outside the Satin Dolls nightclub in Lodi and then dumping him onto Route 17, where he was struck and killed.

Adrian Hoti, 23, and Fero Hoti, 24, along with Kevin Agudelo and Christian Reyes, both 22, and Julio Pena, 23, are all charged with aggravated manslaughter showing "extreme indifference to human life" and endangering an injured victim.

The quintet apparently got into a dispute with Marko Guberovic, 38, while waiting for dancers to leave the club -- made famous as the "Bada Bing" in the legendary TV show "The Sopranos" -- around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.

They pummeled Guberovic, then left him in the fast lane of the southbound highway and fled around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Monday.

Guberovic was struck by a 2020 BMW M8 and dragged nearly 600 feet, responders said. He was pronounced dead at what they said was a gruesome scene.

Homicide detectives from Musella’s office, assisted by members of the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, quickly identified the suspects through surveillance video and witness interviews.

Agudelo, Reyes and Pena were arrested in Ridgefield Park on Sunday, Musella said. They remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The Hoti brothers were captured in West Hempstead, Long Island, the prosecutor said. They remained held Monday at the Nassau County Correctional Center in East Meadow, NY pending extradition proceedings.

The driver whose vehicle struck Guberovic hasn't yet been identified.

His death shocked and saddened many -- but likely none more so than his young niece.

SEE: Senseless Death Of Fair Lawn Man Outside Satin Dolls Devastates Friends, Loved Ones

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.