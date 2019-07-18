PROSECUTOR: Madison Man, 44, Distributed Child Porn From Personal Computer

A 44-year-old Madison man was charged with possession and distribution of child pornography, authorities said.

Gary Anderson used his personal computer to upload and distribute the images between December 2018 and July 2019, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric Knapp said.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified the prosecutor's office.

Anderson was arrested at his home and taken to the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a first appearance in court Friday.

Anyone with further information can call Detective/Supervisor Jazmin Munoz-Felder of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6233.

