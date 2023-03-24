Prosecutor IDs Paterson Pair Busted Following Young Mom's Fentanyl Death At Hackensack Mall

UPDATE: Authorities vowed to find whoever sold the fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed one of five women who overdosed on it at the Shops At Riverside mall in Hackensack. They believe they have.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced on Friday, March 24, that two arrests had been made as a result of an investigation into what killed 29-year-old Michelle Edoo of Bergenfield, a nursing student and single mom who worked with three of the other women at the Cheesecake Factory in the mall.

Garfield Jones, a 48-year-old restaurant cook, and Robert McCrae, a 52-year-old student bus aide, both of Paterson, have already been released from the Bergen County Jail under New Jersey’s bail reform law, Daily Voice has learned.

It's too soon to bring charges of strict liability for a drug-induced death.

What role either man allegedly played will be determined to a degree, by the results of toxicology tests that are part of an autopsy conducted by the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office, Musella said.

For now, Jones is charged with possession of heroin and cocaine with the intent to sell it, along with illegal possession of prescription drugs, while McCrae is charged with lesser drug and drug paraphernalia possession counts.

Edoo was the youngest of five women who were sharing cocaine in the lower parking garage of the mall off Route 4 on March 15 when things suddenly went very wrong, responders said.

The coke had been laced with fentanyl, they said.

Responders administered Narcan to the quintet, ages 29 to 41, all but one of whom sources said worked together at the mall's Cheesecake Factory.

They conducted CPR on Edoo, who witnesses said staggered toward the middle of the lot before collapsing.

Edoo remained unresponsive despite efforts to revive her -- first by passersby who included a nurse practitioner, then by police and EMS, witnesses said.

She never regained consciousness following the tragic episode.

Two of the victims quickly came around but still weren't fully conscious at the time, said an employee of a nearby business who was among those who initially rushed over to help.

The fifth woman was "clearly very high" and trying to revive Edoo when she was pulled away by responders, he said.

Some of the women had apparently been in an SUV about 50 feet from the entrance of a business at the complex -- better known as the Riverside Square Mall -- and at least one other was in a vehicle parked nearby, a witness told Daily Voice.

"It's in the area where people go to get high," he said.

The SUV's doors were open and three $20 bills still could be seen lumped on the front seat.

A memorial gathering for Edoo is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by a prayer service, at Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1151 River Road, New Milford.

Co-workers, meanwhile, have launched a GoFundMe page that they said is designed to support Edoo’s daughter, Ava.

A family member who was quoted earlier said she spoke with them and “verified their good intentions with GoFundMe.

“The money will go to Ava,” she said.

Edoo was described as someone who was “always smiling, laughing and cracking jokes.” Underneath it all, however, “she always supported and pushed the people she loved and cared for toward their dreams.

“Michelle would come into work on her days off, just to check in on her friends she hadn't seen during the last shift,” they wrote.

Edoo always spoke with great love and deep compassion, her co-workers said. She also had a drive to succeed, having passed a critical nursing school exam within just the past two weeks while somehow managing to pull a full-time shift at the Cheesecake Factory.

“More than anything, Michelle worshipped her daughter Ava, and took pride in telling anyone who would listen about how captivating she is,” her co-workers wrote. “It is not only our honor but our duty to make sure that Michelle's memory is not in vain.

“We would love to help Michelle's family and child as much as possible with any funds, donations, or just overall assistance for Ava in light of Michelle's sudden passing.”

