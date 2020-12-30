Prosecutor: Hudson Ex-Con Tries To Sexually Assault Woman On Fort Lee Street

A floral deliveryman with a criminal history grabbed a woman on a Fort Lee Street and tried to drag her into an alley while fondling her, authorities said.

The victim told police that a man later identified as ex-con Randy Gallman, 36, of Jersey City grabbed her as she walked and “touched on her intimate parts,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

She screamed and Gallman ran, she said.

The woman told police she resumed walking toward Leonia when Gallman returned, grabbed her again and started dragging her toward an alley.

She screamed once more, he ran off again and she dialed 911, she said.

Local police notified detectives with Musella’s Special Victims Unit, who took Gallman into custody hours later.

The woman wasn’t seriously injured, authorities said.

Gallman remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with attempted sexual assault, criminal sexual contact and criminal restraint.

Musella thanked police in Leonia, Fort Lee and Jersey City, along with the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, for their roles in helping to identify and capture Gallman.

