Prosecutor: Hackensack Factory Worker Sets Fire At Neighbor’s House

A Hackensack factory worker was arrested after setting a fire at a boarding house next door to his home, authorities said.

Brandon McGarrell, 22, remained in police custody Monday at New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus following Friday morning’s incident, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Responding officers found the remains of mail and other debris that had been set aflame at the front door of the Essex Street home shortly before 9:30 a.m.

McGarrell targeted a resident who'd been involved in a domestic violence incident last week, responders said.

He had difficulty breathing when city police arrested him, so McGarrell was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center before being transferred to New Bridge due to a heroin habit, law enforcement sources said.

McGarrell remained at the hospital Monday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Court in Hackensack on charges of aggravated arson “knowing of the danger of death or bodily injury."

