Prosecutor: Gym Owner Stalked, Harassed, Threatened Bergen County Resident

A gym owner from Brooklyn was arrested Thursday and charged with sending dozens of "threatening and alarming" texts and social media messages to a Bergen County resident.

Terrell Stanback, the 39-year-old owner of Kings Kid Fitness in Park Slope, “utilized the Internet to create the alarming and harassing messages, which were designed to appear as if the sender was someone else, and included one or more death threats,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The victim “received a pattern of more than 30 threatening and alarming text messages that were sent from various anonymous phone numbers and multiple anonymous social media accounts over a period of ten months,” Musella said.

Investigators from the prosecutor’s Cyber Crimes Unit identified, investigated and then charged Stanback within a little over a week of receiving the complaint, he said.

Stanback was released pending a Dec. 22 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing in Hackensack on charges of making terroristic threats, cyber harassment and stalking.

